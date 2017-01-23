× Police searching for man accused of stabbing victim to death at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who was stabbed to death earlier this month has been identified.

Around 5:23 p.m. on Jan. 16, police were called to reports of a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 10700 block of N. Western.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times inside of an apartment.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Bruce Edward Ervin.

Officials announced on Monday that they have obtained an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Johnathan Skyeustonas Knight on a complaint of first-degree murder

If you have any information on Knight’s whereabouts, call 911 immediately.