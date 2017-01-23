× Rep. Kirby rejects invitation to go before investigative committee for misconduct allegations

OKLAHOMA CITY – Less than a week after two Democratic state lawmakers announced they wouldn’t attend an investigative meeting into allegations of misconduct, a Republican representative is joining them with a series of new concerns.

Last week, Democratic Rep. Steve Kouplen, a member of the Special Investigation Committee, spoke out about being forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

“I served on a previous investigation with basically the same rules and non-disclosure agreement, and did not believe it provided the transparency that was expected or deserved,” Kouplen said in a statement.

Rep. Will Fourkiller, who is accused of sexually harassing a page who was in high school, also said he would not attend the closed meeting.

He said he has ‘nothing to hide’ but wants to testify in an ‘open and fully transparent proceeding.’

On Monday, Rep. Dan Kirby announced that he would not appear before the committee because of four issues that he feels would impair his due process.

Kirby is accused of sexually harassing a female staffer before firing her, an allegation Kirby disputes.

Now, Kirby is speaking out about a series of concerns he has about the committee’s meetings.

Kirby says he and his attorney were not notified or present during the questioning of witnesses, and was not given a list of witnesses or the results of any investigation that was already completed.

In fact, Kirby says that he has not been given any documentation that the committee has, and has to rely on the information given to and disclosed by the press to even understand the allegations against him.

“I supported the committee and looked forward to the opportunity to defend myself and restore my reputation. I adamantly deny that I sexually harassed anyone who worked with me at the Capitol. However, I support an open, transparent, and fair process like anyone accused of wrongdoing would be allowed,” Kirby said. “This committee serves as judge, jury, and executioner with the authority to affect my reputation and the representation of District 75; as such, I would think that it would disclose to me the entirety of the allegations and any alleged evidence presented so that I would be given a fair and reasonable opportunity to defend myself.”