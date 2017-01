× Riverwind Hotel evacuated after possibly armed man locks himself in room

NORMAN, Okla. – Riverwind Hotel has been evacuated after a possibly armed man has locked himself in a room, according to officials.

The evacuation was reported around 10 p.m. Monday.

Officials said it was done out of an abundance of caution.

Police are reportedly talking to the man by phone at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.