‘SNL’ writer Katie Rich suspended over “insensitive” Barron Trump tweet

NEW YORK – A writer for ‘Saturday Night Live’ has been suspended for a tweet that ridiculed Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump.

The ‘SNL’ writer, Katie Rich, has been suspended indefinitely, according to a person familiar with the situation.

NBC, which airs ‘SNL,’ had no comment on the suspension.

During Donald’s inauguration on Friday, Rich sent out a tweet that mocked Barron, who is 10 years old.

The tweet was widely criticized by many on social media.

One of those critical of people mocking Barron, though not necessarily the specific tweet, was former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton, who tweeted “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid.”

Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The backlash went as far as an online petition that called for NBC to fire Rich.

The petition has so far accumulated more than 101,500 signatures on online petition site Change.org.

Rich ultimately deleted the tweet as well as her Twitter account, which she then reactivated on Monday in order to post an apology.

"I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet," Rich tweeted. "I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry."

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

Donald has been on the attack against 'SNL' throughout the season in large part thanks to the show's unflattering depiction of him via Alec Baldwin.

He has called the show "unwatchable," "not funny" and "biased."

Baldwin will be hosting the February 11 episode of 'SNL,' NBC announced on Monday.