Westbrook Leads Thunder to Win at Utah

Russell Westbrook tied a legendary NBA player’s mark on his way to another triple double, and made the game-winning shot to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 97-95 win over Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday night.

Westbrook hit a jumper with one second left to break a 95-95 tie and give the Thunder the win.

Along the way, he recorded his first triple double ever against the Jazz, and the 59th of his career, tying Larry Bird for fifth on the NBA career list.

Westbrook had 38 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Westbrook’s game-winning jumper came after Utah’s Gordon Hayward hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 95 with 10 seconds left.

The Thunder welcome back center Steven Adams back after missing a few games with a concussion.

Adams had 9 points and 6 rebounds, including a dunk late that gave OKC a 93-90 lead.

Besides Westbrook, two other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Victor Oladipo scoring 18 points and Enes Kanter 14.

Both teams were an identical 36-83 from the field for 43.4 percent.

The Thunder made one more three-pointer, with six to Utah’s five.

The Thunder improved to 26-19 on the season, two and a half games behind Utah for first place in the Northwest Division.

OKC finishes their six-game road trip on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm at New Orleans.