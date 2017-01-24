× Deputies: Man claimed $300,000 worth of marijuana was for medicinal purposes

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Deputies in Canadian County arrested a 68-year-old man after a K9 reportedly found high-grade marijuana in his car.

Authorities with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office say 68-year-old Peter Dulfon was traveling from California when he stopped for multiple traffic violations.

Dulfon told deputies he was headed to Austin, Texas to visit a friend. When it looked like Dulfon was preparing to run from the deputy, the deputy decided to take a closer look.

“My deputy thought it was really strange that Dulfon seemed as if he wanted to jump and run, especially considering he had just been informed he was only getting a warning citation,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

Eddy, a sheriff’s K9, alerted deputies to illegal drugs in the car.

Authorities ultimately found four duffel bags with 81 individually vacuum sealed bags of high-grade marijuana. Deputies say the marijuana was likely grown in California for legal purposes but was smuggled to states where it is still illegal.

Dulfon told deputies he had liver cancer and that the drugs were for medicinal purposes for him and other people.

Investigators believe Dulfon is a professional drug smuggler based on his prior arrests. He was arrested on one count of trafficking marijuana.