Disturbing video: Caretaker attacks elderly patient for feeding dog “human food”

HOUSTON — Police released graphic home surveillance video of a Texas caretaker viciously abusing an elderly patient.

The video shows the caretaker, identified by police as Brenda Floyd, berating and striking the victim in the living room of her Houston home, according to KIAH.

Police said the video was taken around 8 p.m. on New Year's Day at the patient's house in the 800 block of Oak Valley Drive.

Floyd can be seen waking the woman, who lets out a terrified-sounding yelp, before smacking her multiple times in the body, according to police.

"I told you to stop feeding that dog that human food," the caretaker said at one point before slapping the patient in the back of the head. "Do you have another $4,000 to put that dog back in the hospital? Huh?"

Floyd allegedly slaps her again as the woman struggles to crouch down and pick up the scraps from the floor.

Video shows the caretaker guide the frail-looking woman to her walker, striking and swearing at the patient as she orders her to bed.

Floyd is now a fugitive wanted on a charge of assault of an elderly or disabled person.

Investigators said Floyd has black hair and brown eyes.

She is around 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 215 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Floyd's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

The agency is offering an up to $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.