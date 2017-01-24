× EMSA accused of accepting illegal kickbacks

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMSA, Oklahoma’s largest ambulance service provider, was accused in federal court documents filed Monday of accepting illegal kickbacks.

EMSA contracts with Paramedics Plus for ambulance services and Paramedics Plus is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, along with EMSA and EMSA’s president, H. Stephen Williamson.

According to the lawsuit, in order to keep their contract, Paramedics Plus paid kickbacks and engaged in other illegal activity at the request of EMSA officials, paid for certain costs incurred by EMSA, made political contributions to Oklahoma politicians at William’s behest, paid millions of dollars in bribes and showered EMSA employees with expensive gifts.

Sarah Stewart is working to gather more information on this story.