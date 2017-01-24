GRAPHIC: Fast food worker arrested for putting blood and saliva on cheeseburger before serving it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Mississippi - A fast food worker who became upset with a drive-thru customer was arrested on a felony charge of "selling unwholesome bread or drink" after allegedly licking the cheese and placing menstrual blood on a cheeseburger before serving it at a Jack's restaurant in early January.

18-year-old Sky Samuel turned herself in and has been released on a $5,000 bond. If convicted, she could serve up to five years in prison for the alleged crime.

City of Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon tells KFOR-TV, "The employee didn't understand the woman's order, words were exchanged, and it went downhill from there."

The customer ate the meal, then made a complaint with Jack's for poor service. It wasn't until the woman saw a Facebook post that she called to file a complaint with Columbus police.

That Facebook post came from the mother of Samuel's teenage co-worker, who went into detail about the allegations against Samuel.

Tabatha Hollins posted, "So if u went to Jack's between 10:00pm and 10:30pm on 1/7/2017 and u order the big jack with a sprite u got more then ketchup!!!"

Hollins also posted a recorded phone call between Samuel and her daughter, in which Samuel can be heard saying that security cameras "can't see right there" in the area where Samuel was standing.

Hollins' post has been viewed more than 180,000 times and shared more than 4,000 times.

In the recording, Samuel denied any wrongdoing.

Hollins also claims that her daughter was forced to resign two days after reporting the incident, however Dillon says the employee and Samuel were fired for food theft.

The restaurant chain has handed over all surveillance video to Columbus police and is fully cooperating with authorities, as well as launching its own investigation.

The Mississippi Department of Health also conducted an investigation and found the restaurant is meeting all safety standards.

Dillon says the allegations stem from an isolated incident and that Jack's is an upstanding restaurant and valuable member of Columbus' business community.

KFOR-TV has reached out to Jack's Family Restaurants, Inc. corporate headquarters for a statement and will update this post when the company replies.