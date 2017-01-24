“He was just a super guy,” Police identify second victim in Del City double homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - Business is shut down Tuesday at the Laundry Station, but signs of what happened there not long ago are still visible.

Two innocent people were shot and killed.

Tuesday, police identified the second victim as 60-year-old Russ Roberts.

Those who knew him said he was kind, trusting and hardworking.

"He was just a super guy," said Dona Augsburger.

Augsburger manages the apartment where Roberts has lived for the past four years.

In that time, he became someone she could count on.

"Down in Building 4, he would always help keep an eye out," she said.

Police said Roberts was the only customer in the laundromat when a suspect came in with a gun.

They said the suspect got into an altercation with store manager Nekia Jackson.

When Roberts stepped in to help, the suspect shot and killed them both.

The news was heartbreaking, but those who knew Roberts said they couldn't imagine him walking away.

"I said that would be just like him to jump in a try to help, because he was just that type of man. It's a great loss for society, really, he was a great guy. He will be missed. I will miss him for sure," Augsburger said.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time.