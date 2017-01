OKLAHOMA CITY – Hey, O-negative blood donors! The Oklahoma Blood Institute needs your help!

Officials with OBI say there is an immediate need for O-negative blood.

OBI provides blood to 90% of our state’s medical facilities, officials say.

The organization is urging donors to donate blood at OBI donor center locations and mobile blood drives.

