Man attacks Tulsa police cruiser with baseball bat

TULSA, Okla. – An officer’s patrol car suffered extensive damage after being vandalized by an unknown suspect early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say it all started around 1:45 a.m. when a Tulsa police officer was stopped near the intersection of 49th St. N. and MLK Jr. Blvd.

While the officer was stopped, police tell FOX 23 that someone ran toward the cruiser and began hitting it multiple times with a baseball bat.

Investigators say the officer could not run after the suspect because he had another suspect in the back of his patrol car.

Other officers searched the area but did not find anyone.

Authorities say the officer did not suffer any injuries, but the car was damaged.