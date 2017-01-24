Mother, two young children missing after house catches on fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Family members and friends say they are worried sick about a mother and her two young children.

Monica Lamping hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday night, which they say is extremely unusual.

Hours later, Lamping’s house suffered extensive damage when it caught fire, WAVY reports.

When she and her children were nowhere to be found, her family reported her as missing.

Fire investigators believe the fire likely started from space heater.

Now, investigators with the Virginia Beach Police Department say Lamping is considered missing and endangered, and her disappearance is suspicious.

At this point, they say there is no evidence of foul play.

However, family members say Lamping would never just disappear without telling anyone. When 7-year-old Kai didn’t show up for school on Monday, they knew something was wrong.

Family members say her Jeep was seen driving in downtown Virginia Beach around 2 a.m. on Sunday.