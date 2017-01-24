OHP releases dash-cam video of deadly crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released dash-cam video of the deadly New Year's Eve crash on the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Mandy Starkey-Carson, 37, was killed in the crash.

Her two young daughters survived.

Nhu Huong, a former foreign exchange student, died days later in a hospital with friends and family by her side.

Craig Maker, 30, was arrested for driving under the influence.

A family friend tells us Maker was going 116 miles per hour when he crashed into the back of Starkey-Carson’s vehicle.

OHP said it released redacted video of the crash to serve as a reminder of the dangers and consequences of driving drunk.