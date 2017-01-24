× Oklahoma unemployment rate down slightly in December

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s unemployment rate dropped by one-tenth of a percentage point to 5 percent in December but remained higher than the U.S. unemployment rate, which was little changed in December at 4.7 percent.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said Tuesday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was up by nine-tenths of a percentage point when compared to December 2015.

The commission says employment grew by 10,968 people last month and while unemployment fell by 1,574 people.

Over the year, seasonally adjusted unemployment grew by 15,168 people.

Seven of Oklahoma’s major job sectors added jobs as leisure and hospitality posted the largest monthly gain with more than 3,500 jobs.

Mining and logging, professional and business services and other services reported the largest over-the-month job losses with more than 1,200 jobs each.