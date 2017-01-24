× Oscar Nominations: The list

Nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday.

The nominees include:

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Casey Affleck in “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield in “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling in “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen in “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington in “Fences”

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali in “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges in “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges in “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel in “Lion”

Michael Shannon in “Nocturnal Animals”

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Isabelle Huppert in “Elle”

Ruth Negga in “Loving”

Natalie Portman in “Jackie”

Emma Stone in “La La Land”

Meryl Streep in “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Viola Davis in “Fences”

Naomie Harris in “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman in “Lion”

Octavia Spencer in “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams in “Manchester by the Sea”

Best animated feature film of the year

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia”

Achievement in cinematography

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

Achievement in costume design

“Allied”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

Achievement in directing

“Arrival” – Denis Villeneuve

“Hacksaw Ridge” – Mel Gibson

“La La Land” – Damien Chazelle

“Manchester by the Sea” – Kenneth Lonergan

“Moonlight” – Barry Jenkins

Best documentary feature

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life, Animated”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“13th”

Best documentary short subject

“Extremis”

“4.1 Miles”

“Joe’s Violin”

“Watani: My Homeland”

“The White Helmets”

Achievement in film editing

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

Best foreign language film of the year

“Land of Mine”

“A Man Called Ove”

“The Salesman”

“Tanna”

“Toni Erdmann”

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Passengers”

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land”

“Can’t Stop The Feeling” from “Trolls”

“City Of Stars” from “La La Land”

“The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story”

“How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”

Best motion picture of the year

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Achievement in production design

“Arrival”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“La La Land”

“Passengers”

Best animated short film

“Blind Vaysha”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

“Pearl”

“Piper”

Best live action short film

“Ennemis Intérieurs”

“La Femme et le TGV”

“Silent Nights”

“Sing”

“Timecode”

Achievement in sound editing

“Arrival”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Sully”

Achievement in sound mixing

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

Achievement in visual effects

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“The Jungle Book”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” J

Adapted screenplay

“Arrival”

“Fences

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Moonlight” S

Original screenplay

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“The Lobster”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“20th Century Women”