Police believe double-homicide at Oklahoma gas station was premeditated

SAPULPA, Okla. – Police believe the man accused of killing two people inside an Oklahoma gas station may have actually planned out the attack.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a man walked into a small gas station in Sapulpa, near Main Street and Burnham Ave, and pulled out a gun.

Police say that man then shot the clerk, 46-year-old Mohid Khandker, in the back of the head.

Khandker was also the owner of the store.

After allegedly killing Khandker, the gunman stepped over his body and walked to the cash register, according to an arrest report obtained by the Tulsa World.

While he was behind the counter, 40-year-old Robert Fields walked into the store.

That is when the suspect shot Fields in the face, killing him.

According to the Tulsa World, the suspect reportedly took the cash from the register as well as several packages of cigarettes before leaving the store.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect and were able to identify him as 37-year-old Heath Haney.

About an hour later, around 8:30 p.m., a customer walked into the store and found Khandker and Fields both dead from gunshot wounds.

The next morning, Haney was found about 80 miles away from the scene of the double-homicide.

Haney was arrested in Disney, Okla. after he was caught allegedly trying to break into a home.

When Delaware County deputies realized Haney was a suspect in a double-murder, they contacted the Sapulpa Police Department.

Police told the Tulsa World that surveillance footage from the deadly shooting indicates Khandker’s shooting was premeditated.

“There wasn’t any wasted time or notion,” Maj. Mike Reed said. “He went right in and got it done within seconds of entering the store.”

Officials do not believe the second shooting was planned, the Tulsa World reports.

Haney is facing charges for two counts of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.