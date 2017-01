SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – Police in one Oklahoma community are on high alert after an alleged attempted abduction.

Investigators tell FOX 23 that a woman allegedly tried to lure a girl into her van with french fries near the 6th Grade Center.

Authorities say the victim told them the woman had another girl in her van at the time.

Police say extra officers will begin patrolling the area near the 6th Grade Center on 33rd St. in Sand Springs.