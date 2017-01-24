Police release surveillance video of suspect robbing Oklahoma City store at knifepoint

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have released surveillance video of a suspect robbing an Oklahoma City store at knifepoint.

The armed robbery was reported around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Dollar General in the 3900 block of S. Western Ave.

Police said the suspect, wearing a blue hoodie, was holding a knife in his right hand and demanded cash from the store clerk.

According to the clerk, the suspect said “Give me the money. I’m not playing around.”

The clerk reportedly gave an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, who then left the store.

If you have any information about the robbery, contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or online.

Police said you can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.