× Reports: Trump bans EPA, Agricultural research team from releasing information to the public

WASHINGTON – In a series of emails, it appears the new administration is working to prevent federal agencies from releasing information to the public.

Emails sent to the staff of the Environmental Protection Agency, which were obtained by the Associated Press, detail the plan to stop the spread of information.

In fact, the emails ban press releases, blog updates or posts to the agency’s social media accounts.

In addition to the media policy, the Trump administration has also ordered a “temporary suspension” of all new business activities at the department, including issuing task orders or work assignments to EPA contractors. The orders are expected to have a significant and immediate impact on EPA activities nationwide.

Pro Publica reports that it could “threaten to disrupt core operations ranging from toxic cleanups to water quality testing.”

However, Doug Ericksen, the communications director for Trump’s transition team at the EPA, said the freeze on grants and contracts won’t apply to pollution cleanup efforts.

The EPA did not respond to phone calls and emails requesting comment on Monday or Tuesday.

In response to the news, the Center for Western Priorities Advocacy Director Jesse Prentice-Dunn released the following statement:

“This is an unacceptable escalation of the Trump administration’s war on science and facts. Scrubbing the White House website of any mention of climate change is one thing, but banning government employees from doing their jobs is another matter entirely. The EPA’s scientific mission must be allowed to continue without political interference from the Trump administration.”

Also, the Associated Press states that USDA’s Agricultural Research Service has also been banned from releasing news releases, photos and other material to the public.

In a memo to employees, chief of staff Sharon Drumm said the agency would immediately cease releasing any “public-facing” documents.

“That includes, but is not limited to, news releases, photos, fact sheets, news feeds, and social media content,” the memo read, which was also obtained by AP.

A statement released by ARS spokesman Christopher Bentley said the agency “values and is committed to maintaining the free flow of information between our scientists and the American public as we strive to find solutions to agricultural problems affecting America.”

The statement said some material would still be available on the agency’s website.

According to the Boston Globe, similar orders have been issued at other federal agencies, including the Interior Department.

The newspaper reports that EPA’s public affairs office was told to forward all inquiries from reporters to the Office of Administration and Resources Management.

‘‘Incoming media requests will be carefully screened,’’ one directive said. ‘‘Only send out critical messages, as messages can be shared broadly and end up in the press.’’

Ericksen says he expects the communications ban to be lifted by the end of the week.

“‘We’re just trying to get a handle on everything and make sure what goes out reflects the priorities of the new administration,’’ Ericksen said.

The new administration has been under fierce scrutiny related to environmental policies after nominating Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to lead the EPA.

Pruitt had previously cast doubts on climate change and is suing the EPA right now over President Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which was meant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.