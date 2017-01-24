× Sac & Fox police officer killed in head-on crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – A local police department is mourning the sudden death of one of their own.

Around 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say 45-year-old Nathan Graves was killed in a head-on collision along Hwy 99 near the Lincoln and Payne county line.

The sheriff says Graves was driving southbound on Hwy 99 when he was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound that swerved into his lane to pass a car.

Graves was an officer with the Sac and Fox Nation and also worked with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.