Standoff at Riverwind Hotel comes to tragic end

NORMAN, Okla. – A standoff at a Norman hotel and casino came to a tragic end overnight.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, Riverwind Hotel and Casino was evacuated after an armed man locked himself in his hotel room.

Police say the evacuation was done out of an abundance of caution.

Negotiators tried to communicate with the man in an attempt to get him to surrender peacefully.

A couple of hours later, police heard a single gunshot.

When officers entered the room, they found a man dead with a single gunshot wound.

Now, investigators are working to determine what may have caused the man to take his life.

Officials told KFOR that the man was a 62-year-old Edmond resident.

His name has not been released at this time.