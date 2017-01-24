Strong winds, low relative humidity result in critical fire danger Tuesday

*** RED FLAG WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT. ***

Highs this afternoon will soar to the mid 60s north to the low 70s south.

A strong southwesterly wind combined with low relative humidity will result in a critical fire danger.

Highs today will be 20 degrees above normal!

A cold front sweeps across the state tonight with a return to more typical temperatures for this time of year.

This is a dry front but you’ll notice the cooler temperatures behind it.

Expect highs behind this front in the 40s to lower 50s with lows in the 20s to lower 30s through the weekend.