“We lost everything,” families devastated after homes destroyed in Logan County wildfires

LOGAN COUNTY – Tuesday’s fires left behind dozens of acres charred and three homes destroyed in Logan County.

Fire investigators believe a blade on a windmill may have caught fire and started everything.

Powerful winds made it difficult for crews to get a handle on the two wildfires.

The first broke out just after 1:00 p.m. near Brandon and Simpson Road, just west of Bryant.

“I looked over and there was a lot of smoke. I called one of my neighbors and then I saw him racing down the road, and then he pulled over and helped me get my dogs and my cats out,” Chelsea Reppert said.

“We’re all still in shock,” Sharon Weiss said.

Weiss’s home was destroyed.

She got a call at work that her house was on fire, and she raced home.

“I was watching my house burn up in flames live on Facebook,” Weiss said.

Roads were blocked off.

It seemed like an eternity before she could get home.

“One of my neighbors got my husband out, otherwise he would have still been in there,” Weiss said.

Her two kids were at school.

“I was shocked, I was sad. I started busting out crying because we lost our house. We’ve lived out here for so many years,” Weiss said.

So many years of memories were destroyed, and they lost their pets.

“I realized I forgot my kids` guinea pigs were still in there. They’re still upset because their pets were still in there,” Weiss said.

A second fire broke out around 3:00 p.m. farther south, destroying another home and some out buildings.

Helicopters dropped buckets of water over both areas for hours as crews worked against mother nature to keep the hot spots out, finally ending a day of devastation.

In all, the Guthrie fire chief says nearly 60 acres were burned.