Wildfires affecting some students being released from Edmond school district

EDMOND, Okla. – A series of large wildfires in Logan County has already consumed at least three homes and is affecting a local school district.

Edmond Public Schools announced on Tuesday afternoon that students who ride Bus #52 will be staying at their schools.

“Due to the wildfire in Logan Co. Sequoyah and North students who ride Bus #52 are staying at their respective schools. Parents may pick up students at school or we will take students home once it is safe to do so. If buses that transport N. of Waterloo are not able to drop off students, we will contact parents and you may pick your student up at school. Some bus routes will experience delays. Thank you for your patience,” the message read.

Also, the district says that Cross Timbers Elementary students who ride Bus #51 are also staying in place. Parents may pick up students once it is safe to do so.

For much of Tuesday afternoon, fire crews in Logan County battled wildfires that consumed several acres and a few structures.

Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen are called out to North Edmond to help control a grass fire that has spread to many homes. #OKGuard pic.twitter.com/aZOkphijdH — Okla. National Guard (@OKGuard) January 24, 2017

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry says that much of the state is under a red flag warning, meaning that fires that spark could easily spread.

“Any fire that starts will spread rapidly so we are urging everyone to extremely careful with any outdoor activity that might spark a blaze,” said George Geissler, Oklahoma State Forester. “We are propositioning wild land firefighter task forces to have a quicker response time in the event that a wildfire occurs.”