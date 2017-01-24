World renowned illusionist performs benefit for local animal shelter

NORMAN, Okla. – It takes a lot of props, people and mystery to get ready for Rob Lake’s magic show.

“There is a lot of danger in the show. We have lots of large equipment. I have a motorcycle that I disappear on in the show,” illusionist Rob Lake described. “It’s a very big production so even the slightest miscalculation or slightest error could be very dangerous for a lot of reasons.”

Lake, a Norman native, tours all over the world and has consulted for 900 stage productions, including Beauty and the Beast, Phantom of the Opera and Shrek The Musical.

His passion for illusions started when he was just 10 years old.

“A lot of it had to be self taught,” he said. “Lots of books from the school library and lots and lots of practice.”

On Wednesday, Lake is back in his hometown for the first time in four years to perform a benefit for local animal organizations including Friends For Folks.

“The inmates train the animals from shelters and they go on to serve in our public and then part of the money is going to go toward the animal shelter,” Dr. John Otto, Executive Director, Friends for Folks said.

“The Norman Animal Welfare Center is trying to stop all euthanizations. We are happy to help that out,” Lake said.

On Wednesday, a special group of children will get to experience the magic.

“We are also going to do a benefit for the children whose parents are incarcerated,” Lake said. “We are going to allow about 150 children to come and complementary to the show, which would be really nice.”

With two dozen people putting together the production, there’s no doubt it will be a huge spectacle of grand magic.

The benefit is Wednesday night at the Nancy O’Brien Performing Arts Center in Norman.

They are hoping to raise $30,000.

To buy tickets, click here.