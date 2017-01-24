“You’re just waiting for someone,” Teenager ready for a stable home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Tony just turned 15 but is looking for a structured home that can help achieve his dreams.

"I want to go into the Marines basically. It's been a deal since I was little and stuff. I always had a deal for the law enforcement and military,” Tony said.

After serving our country, Tony said he hopes to work for a sheriff's department or police force.

He said he has been inspired by his own mentor and wants to provide that same guidance to someone else.

"To have my younger cousin and brother look up to me and see what I can do, that I help people, yeah, be an example to them," he said.

Tony is so passionate about law enforcement, he even started a Facebook group to raise money to help families of fallen officers and K9s.

"In need of a dog or have lost a dog or an officer and, basically, we can sponsor them and try to help them out as much as we can,” Tony said.

Tony was last placed in DHS custody in 2015.

"I was in there since I was 10. It's been ups and downs, a little bit of meltdowns and stuff mostly because of the family issues," he said.

Since then, he has been staying with a relative but does not have a permanent home.

"Yeah, me being in the system for a long time, you're just waiting for someone," he said.

Now, he hopes a new family will provide him with the discipline and love that is so important to him.

"Not just respect. Somebody that sets good examples, like good goals," Tony said.

Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child or call 405-767-2955.

