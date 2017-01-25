Magician Rob Lake has a new assistant, a 6 year old rescue mutt named Roger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA -- His crew has their hands full bringing in six big truckloads of gear inside the auditorium at Norman North High School.

It's not Rob Lake's biggest magic show but he managed to fit most of it on the stage or in the wings.

Rob has his hands full too making sure his equipment is working perfectly and holding up his newest silent partner, a six-year-old mixed breed dog named Roger.

"This is Roger," says Lake holding his pet. "He is a rescue dog. I've had him for about a year. He travels around the world with me living in hotels and being part of the theater life, the show biz life."

Lake was home last year about this time.

He went to an animal rescue event and saw Roger in a crate.

"It's almost like he found me," says Lake. "I picked him up and it was like magic. It really was."

They're together all the time now, on the road, out of country.

You'd think he would be tucked away someplace safe while the show is going on, but Lake even figured out a way to work his dog into the act.

"And, of course, he absolutely steals the show," he says.

January is the one time when Magician Rob Lake shuts down and just relaxes as Rob Lake, but Roger's vet called to talk about raising money for local animal rescue causes.

Rob says, "Roger was a dog they pulled from a drug house in Midwest City."

They pulled Roger out of a bad situation so he thought the least he could do was pull another rabbit out of the hat, or something to that effect.

"We picked up the calendar and found the best date we could make it happen."

Their partnership is a year old now.

But Rob and Roger look like a show biz team that might last a lifetime.

Rob Lake's one night only benefit show is scheduled for January 25th, 7PM, at the Norman North High School Auditorium.

To find out about ticket information or to learn more about his magic go to http://www.roblake.com