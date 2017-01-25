911 call released as Del City police search for double murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - Authorities are still trying to identify a suspect who allegedly shot and killed two people inside a Del City business.

On Jan. 23, officers with the Del City Police Department were called to the Laundry Station after a customer stumbled upon a gruesome scene.

"It looks like a robbery. Two victims on the floor. I just walked in," the man told dispatchers.

When authorities arrived at the business, they discovered the bodies of 60-year-old Russ Roberts and Nekia Jackson.

Investigators say Jackson was working as the day manager at the Laundry Station when someone likely tried to rob her.

"I always was uneasy with her, because she opens, and it would be dark, and it would be like six, and she was punctual. And she had a couple of times she would come to work and stuff would be broken and windows cracked and they don't keep money in here," Horace Jackson, Nekia's father, told NewsChannel 4.

Police say she was being robbed at gunpoint when Roberts, who was a customer at the business, tried to help her.

"Altercation occurred inside the drop office there. The customer that was inside attempted to assist her to help her out, and both of them were shot in the process," said Captain Ted Kleber, with the Del City Police Department.

Although the crime was caught on the store's surveillance cameras, authorities have not released any information on the suspect.