California woman suing company behind Hatchimals for toy not ‘hatching’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A Bakersfield woman is suing the company behind Hatchimals, one of the hottest toys this past holiday season.

Los Angeles attorney Mark Geragos is representing Jodie Hejduk in a class action lawsuit over the toy, which never hatched.

The lawsuit claims that Hejduk bought a Hatchimal for her daughter’s birthday. Legal documents claim the pair “followed the instructions included in the packaging, but the Hatchimal failed to hatch. The toy remains unhatched in its egg.”

The company behind the toy, Spin Master, says that ‘hatching time varies’ but the process could take from 10 to 40 minutes.

The toy retails for $50 to $60, but they often went for more than that because of demand.

There have been a number of reports from around the nation of the toys not working as advertised