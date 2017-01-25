Dozens of students stage ‘walk out’ to protest charter school proposal

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers in northeast Oklahoma City may have noticed dozens of students with signs near a metro school.

On Wednesday morning, dozens of students at Northeast Academy staged a protest after learning about plans to make their school into a charter school.

District leaders say the students staged a ‘walk out’ protest during their lunch break.

“The Oklahoma City Public School District was made aware of plans by Northeast Academy students to ‘walk out’ of school in protest of the enterprise school’s recent application to become a charter school with OKCPS. Students walked out during their lunch break and were allowed to return to their classrooms to continue their academic day following their lunch period,” a statement by the district read.

Officials say the Oklahoma City Public School Board will consider the school’s application to become a charter school in February.