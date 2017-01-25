DUI crash victim faces driver in court

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A Pottawatomie County judge sentenced DUI driver Audrey Farrington to 10 years for her role in a serious crash from 2014.

NewsChannel 4 featured the victim in the case in an investigation about the high cost of medical helicopter flights for victims.

Wednesday, the victim faced her accuser in Pottawatomie County court.

April 30, 2014 was a Wednesday morning.

Jodi Lopresto was on her way to work when Farrington crossed the center line, high on drugs.

Lopresto’s legs were crushed, her back broken, her jaw shattered.

She flatlined twice the first night and nearly died.

“God had a plan for me, and that was to be strong and to fight,” Lopresto said.

Meanwhile, the DUI driver who hit her head-on ran to Las Vegas shortly after the crash.

Last year, Farrington was arrested again and brought back to Oklahoma to face criminal charges for Lopresto’s wreck.

“Finally, justice is on my side and she’s going to have to pay for what she’s done,” Lopresto said.

Lopresto and her two sons faced Farrington in court, telling her how the crash impacted their lives.

Judge John Canavan spoke to the defendant for several minutes, telling her she came very close to facing a murder charge that day.

He told her there were five drugs in her system at the time of that crash.

Farrington accepted responsibility for her role in the wreck, pleading guilty to the felony and accepting a 10-year sentence.

She will serve five years behind bars.

Lopresto plans to continue to advocate for victims of DUI.

“It just makes me want to do more,” Lopresto said. “People like me, there need to be less of us. Our voices need to be heard.”

Lopresto has had 30 surgeries since the wreck.

Her road to recovery is not over yet.

Lopresto is an active member of the highway patrol’s ENDUI campaign.

She speaks to schools and other groups about the impact of DUI driving.