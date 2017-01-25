Facebook video of vicious school bus beating prompts investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. -- School authorities in Lincolnshire, Illinois, are investigating a school bus beating that was uploaded to social media this week.

Police say the attacker and the person taking the video planned the assault ahead of time and then posted it to Facebook.

The video starts off showing a 15-year-old girl outside the bus Monday afternoon at Stevenson High School, according to WGN-TV.

When the victim gets on the bus and walks to the back, a 16-year-old throws water in her face and begins throwing punches.

The fight continues for more than 40 seconds.

The bus driver yells at them to stop and says security has been called, but the beating continues.

The district says the company that provides bus service to the school has a policy of never touching students.

Another student eventually intervenes, pulling the attacker away.

Lincolnshire police have sent the case to the state’s attorney for possible charges against the 16-year-old. Both she and the friend who shot video face severe punishments from the district for what they called a premeditated act of violence.

Despite the beating, WGN learned that the 15-year-old only suffered minor injuries. The fight was reportedly over some words the two teens exchanged in the past.