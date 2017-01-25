× Free Market Medical Association working to transform the healthcare industry

OKLAHOMA CITY – An association that is transforming the healthcare industry with the “free market” concept is rapidly growing.

It all started with the Surgery Center of Oklahoma. The center posts all of their prices online, every single one of them.

Soon, the Free Market Medical Association was launched. In this case, the buyers are patients and employers and the sellers are physicians, facilities and surgeons who offer up front, transparent pricing.

If you’re interested in learning more about the FMMA and the Surgery Center of Oklahoma, there will be a public meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the center.

The center is located at 9500 Broadway Extension.