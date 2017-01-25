Get ready for a chilly, sunny and breezy Wednesday

Today will be 30 degrees cooler than yesterday in the mid to upper 40s under sunny skies.

A breezy northwesterly wind will give us an added chill and keep our fire danger high.

Lows tonight will plunge to the low to mid 20s under starry skies.

Winds will be lighter tomorrow out of the northwest at 10 mph.

Highs will stay seasonal in the upper 40s to lower 50s through the weekend until our warming trend kicks in early next week in the 60s.

We will stay dry through most of next week.

Long-range models hint at our next chance for rain at the end of next week.

Stay tuned for updates!