Legendary Carl Albert coach talks retirement

After 22 years and ten state championships, legendary Carl Albert head football coach Gary Rose has decided to call it a career.

A decision he says his and him came to during the season, but no one knew about it.

"You get to a point when you know it's time. It is for me. There's no feeling to it, I know it is. To have it end the way it did for us is miraculous. My wife and I prayed and talked in mid October and I don't even know what our record was, when it was...We asked Jesus for direction, we decided, we called our kids and then it plays out like this."

Play out like this means winning a state championship in your final game which Rose did. His Titans finished 13-1 with a lone loss to Bishop McGuinness. The same team he beat to win the 5A state championship this year.

When asked about his legacy, Rose said, "you can't take trophies to heaven." He says the thing about his career he will cherish as he moves on from coaching are the relationships and people that have impacted him.

Carl Albert has 12 football state championships. Ten belong to Rose. Perhaps the most impressive stat about his career? Every class he's had at the school has won at least one state championship.

His prized pupils include J.D. Runnels, Daytawion Lowe and Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto.