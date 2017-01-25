× “Maybe it would have been different,” metro woman’s family pushes for domestic violence bill in her name

OKLAHOMA – A metro family won’t give up their fight for answers after their daughter was found dead more than two years ago.

They say she was a victim of domestic violence.

Now, they’re hoping a bill named after her will make it through the legislature this session.

The bill is called “Sandy’s Law,” named after 21-year-old Sandra Stevens.

If passed, it would allow witnesses of domestic violence to get protective orders, just like victims can.

The idea is to encourage people to report a crime that affects thousands of Oklahomans every year.

In December 2014, Stevens was found dead inside a home in northwest Oklahoma City, where she lived with her boyfriend.

“This happened supposedly at 5:00 in the morning, but at 8:30, the investigators, the police told us it was a suicide,” Sylvia Stevens, Sandy’s mom, said.

Sandy’s family never once bought that story.

They were even more alarmed once they learned more about Sandy’s relationship with her boyfriend.

“Through her Facebook messenger there were lots of demoralizing messages from the boyfriend,” Jackie Bingham, Sandy’s sister, said.

A chilling connection, Jackie says Sandy’s boyfriend is the same man another girl was dating when she allegedly committed suicide just a year earlier.

Sandy’s family says her friends told them they had witnessed the violence but were afraid to come forward.

“I wish I knew all this. If somebody would have said something, maybe it would have been different,” Sylvia said.

“I was touched by this story, attended the funeral, got to know the family and felt moved to file this legislation,” Rep. Shane Stone said.

Rep. Stone has filed a bill called Sandy’s Law, HB1320.

It would allow people who report domestic violence to police the ability to get a protective order from the perpetrator.

“Anything we can do to protect them and make them feel safe to come to law enforcement with that information could be extremely valuable,” Rep. Stone said.

Sandy’s Law was not heard two years ago when it was first introduced.

Opponents said it would congest the court system.

Click here to read the bill.