National tour of HAMILTON coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The national tour of the Broadway musical HAMILTON is coming to Oklahoma City!

On Tuesday, producer Jeffrey Seller and OKC Broadway announced that the Broadway musical HAMILTON will play the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City as part of the 2018-2019 season

Officials with OKC Broadway say the best way to guarantee tickets to HAMILTON is to purchase a season subscription for the 2017-2018 season.

The 2017-2018 OKC Broadway season will be announced this coming Monday, January 30.

Subscribers who renew their subscription for the 2018-2019 season will be able to guarantee their tickets for the premiere Oklahoma City engagement of HAMILTON before tickets become available to the general public.

Information regarding engagement dates and how to purchase groups and single tickets will be announced at a later time.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.