× Oklahoma City, Civic Center Foundation to pay $900,000 settlement to Celebrity Attractions

OKLAHOMA CITY – A settlement has been reached between Oklahoma City and its long-time producer of Broadway shows.

Celebrity Attractions filed a lawsuit in November because it was no longer allowed to put on shows at the Civic Center music Hall for the 2016-2017 season.

Celebrity has been putting on shows in Oklahoma City for nearly 25 years but recently the Civic Center Foundation decided to go in a new direction.

The Nederlander Organization of New York was chosen to take over. The company was chosen in part for its ability to bring in newer shows.

The lawsuit was settled for $900,000. The City of Oklahoma City will pay $500,000 and the Civic Center Foundation will pay $400,000 to Celebrity Attractions.