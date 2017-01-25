× Oklahoma couple turns tables on alleged robbery suspect while trying to sell phone

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities arrested a teenager after he allegedly tried to rob a couple selling a cell phone.

Marquis Smith, 17, was arrested Monday evening, accused of pulling a gun on a couple that was trying to sell their cell phone.

The couple had met a potential buyer in the parking lot of an apartment complex at N.W. 36th and Lottie.

They had posted the gold iPhone 6s on the “letgo” app.

Police say the victim got out of the car to speak with the potential buyer when another man came up and pointed a gun at him, demanding the phone.

The victim was able to wrestle the gun away and hold him on the ground until police arrived.