Oklahoma family learns that missing dog was killed, thrown over fence

MANNFORD, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is devastated following the loss of their 6-year-old Bulldog.

“He knew if I was sick or I had a bad day because if I was crying or anything he always curled up in my lap,” Cadence Hess told KJRH. ” He was a big dog so I couldn’t hardly breathe.”

Hess’ 6-year-old Bulldog, Jack, disappeared on Jan. 2.

She spent her snow day looking for her four-legged friend and posted more than 300 flyers.

However, Jack wasn’t coming home.

On Sunday, Jack’s body was found at a home a few miles away.

Kristin Moody, Cadence’s mother, told KJRH that someone threw Jack over the fence and he was eventually found by the homeowner.

“I don’t think they gave him food or water,” Moody said. “I think he was dehydrated. He was dying. I believe the gash happened when they threw him over the fence.”

Now, police are struggling to find any clues related to the crime.