Oklahomans react to President Trump’s move to advance controversial pipelines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - It was a controversial move Tuesday when President Donald Trump signed executive orders to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

"Seeing that he has no concern for indigenous sovereignty, that he's not going to respect indigenous sovereignty is something that we all need to be afraid of," Ashley McCray, with the Absentee of Shawnee Tribe, said.

A number of Native American tribes and allies say pipelines disrupt sacred land and hurts the environment.

"We cannot continue to rely on fossil fuels as a primary energy source. It’s not, the climate can't take it. Our air can't take it. The water cannot take the contamination,” Casey Holcomb, with the Oklahoma Sierra Club, said. "We have to move immediately to invest in clean energy, renewable energy.”

Supporters argue pipelines are the most environmentally friendly and safest way to transport crude oil.

Great to see swift action on Keystone pipeline!

It's an important driver of economic growth & is good for our economic & national security. https://t.co/qBgYnd8d0Z — Governor Mary Fallin (@GovMaryFallin) January 24, 2017

The Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association agrees with Governor Fallin.

"This is an important thing for jobs. We'll continue to build and run construction of the pipeline, but not only after it's been built, but maintaining it," A.J. Ferate, with OIPA, said.

Protestors say President Trump’s recent decision will only fuel their cause.

"We will stand up. We will put everything on the line to make sure that there are no more resource extraction. That there are no more injustices committed against our indigenous brothers and sisters as well as the rest of all of humanity,” McCray said.

On January 30, 2017, pipeline protestors are holding a press conference at the Oklahoma State Capitol.