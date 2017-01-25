Owl treated, released back into wild after found stuck in truck grill

LAKE COUNTY, Flo. – A barred owl found in a truck grill last month was released back into the wild earlier this week.

Lt. Robert Staab and FF Brian Tindel said they found and rescued “Lucky” from the grill of resident Laura McQuilkin’s Dodge truck in December.

They thought they would never see him fly again.

“We expected more of a body removal than a rescue. We got there, took a flashlight and looked at the front of the truck and there he was looking back at us,” said Lt. Staab.

After consulting with wildlife officials, firefighters wrapped the owl in a jacket and took him back to the station.

Once there, they placed him inside a dog kennel and transported him to a rehabilitation center.

After weeks of care, Lucky was nursed back to health and healed from a fractured tibia.

McQuilkin, along with firefighters who rescued Lucky and the rehabilitation team, joined together to personally released the owl back into the wild.

“I’m excited beyond words. He’s just such a beautiful owl. I’m so happy he’s okay,” said McQuilkin.