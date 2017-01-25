× Panel sends governor 3 names for Oklahoma’s highest court

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s solicitor general who litigated many of Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s legal attacks against the federal government is among three finalists for a vacancy on the state’s highest court.

A native of Atoka, Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma City has served as Pruitt’s top litigator since joining the office in 2011. Also nominated by the Oklahoma Judicial Nominating Commission to serve on the Oklahoma Supreme Court are Bryan County District Judge Mark Campbell and LeFlore County District Judge Jonathan Sullivan.

Gov. Mary Fallin now has 60 days to select one of the men to replace Supreme Court Justice Steven Taylor, an appointee of former Gov. Brad Henry who retired from the court last year.

Oklahoma Supreme Court justices appear on the ballot for retention every six years.