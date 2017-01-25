PC West Two Sport Star Commits To Tigers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Putnam City West High School two sport star Nick Robinson committed to play football at the University of Memphis next fall on Wednesday, January 25.

Robinson initially committed to Memphis in the fall, he then de-committed from the program a couple months later, only to re-commit in late January.

The P.C. West standout chose the Tigers over Central Michigan, Nebraska and Arizona State.

The four star recruit will join Norman North linebacker Cade Mashburn and Southmoore defensive back Quindon Lewis at Memphis next fall.

Check out the video above to see Robinson's commitment, and hear thoughts from him on the Tigers.