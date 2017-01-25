Police: Attempted robbery suspect tried to rob store with miniature bat

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police in Oklahoma City are searching for a suspect who is believed to be a juvenile related to an attempted robbery.

Authorities were called to an attempted robbery of the I-35 Travel Plaza, located in the 1300 block of S.E. 44th St.

Investigators learned a young man walked into the store and demanded money from the cash register. Although he didn’t have a gun, witnesses say he was armed with a miniature bat.

According to the police report, the suspect grabbed a drink, an air freshener and went to the counter to pay for the items. He handed over money before pulling out a miniature baseball bat and said, “Give me your money.”

One of the clerks reportedly said, “You have to be kidding me.” At that point, one of the clerks grabbed a bat from behind the counter.

Authorities say the clerks automatically locked all the doors in the store to try and keep the alleged suspect contained. When he tried to run through the doors and started swinging his bat at the glass, the clerks decided to unlock the doors.

Investigators say the alleged suspect is 15 to 17-years-old and stands about 5’0″ tall. However, he did not make off with anything from the store.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.