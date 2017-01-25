Police: Dog shot by stranger while on a walk

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma pet owner is in disbelief after police say a man randomly shot her dog while they were on a walk.

On Tuesday night, Tulsa police were called to an apartment complex after witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Investigators learned that a woman was walking her dog around the complex when a stranger walked up to them and started shooting at the dog.

Police tell FOX 23 that the man fired several rounds at the German Shepherd/ Husky mix, and the dog was hit by at least one of those bullets.

The dog’s owner rushed her pet to a nearby veterinarian clinic. However, there is no word on the extent of the dog’s injuries.

Authorities say the alleged shooter took off, and has not been caught.