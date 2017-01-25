Police release surveillance video after 20 guns stolen from sporting goods store in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have released surveillance video from a burglary at a sporting goods store in Oklahoma City where at least 20 guns were stolen.

It happened early Saturday morning at the Dick’s Sporting Goods near Penn and Memorial.

Someone broke inside and stole an arsenal of guns.

“They found a window that had been broken and a large rock lying inside the store,” said Oklahoma City MSgt. Gary Knight. “As it turns out, there are more than 20 long guns that are missing from the store. Obviously, this is a very serious type of crime because of the nature of the things that were stolen.”

The guns on display inside the store all have a lock on them and are also locked inside display casing.

However, there is more inventory in storage.

“Having a gun show in town and having them sold there is one of many that we have,” Knight said. “We want to find these guns, and find these suspects and get them off the street as soon as possible.”

Wednesday morning, police released surveillance video from the burglary.

The ATF is also investigating, and there is at least $5,000 in reward money.

If you have any information, contact authorities or Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.