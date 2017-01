Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are responding to a shooting in south Oklahoma City.

The shooting was reported around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of S. Kelley.

Police said a man called them and told them he had been shot.

They are reportedly looking for a suspect's vehicle, a newer black Dodge Charger.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.