Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mother vanishes after leaving work

MCALESTER, Okla. – Police are searching for clues after an Oklahoma mother vanished after leaving work.

Holly Marie Cantrell, 40, a physical therapist at McAlester Regional Health Center, was reported missing on Friday, January 20, the McAlester News-Capital reports.

Cantrell reportedly took her lunch break at 11:56 a.m. and never returned to work.

Surveillance video showed her getting into a green, short wheel base truck.

Cantrell’s adult stepdaughter, Charity Cantrell Clayton, told the Huffington Post that her family knows the driver of the green truck and that authorities have reportedly talked with him.

“I’ve talked to the detectives, and they said that they contacted the guy that picked her up from the hospital, and he said he dropped her off at Braum’s and forgot to go back and pick her up,” Clayton told HuffPost.

However, detectives told the Huffington Post that they could not confirm that information at this time.

One person told police that they saw Cantrell at Braum’s around 12:20 p.m.

That is the last reported sighting of Cantrell.

Her personal vehicle was found in the health center’s parking lot, where she works.

According to the Huffington Post, Cantrell has three children, ages 12 to 19, and two stepchildren.

Clayton says it is unlike her stepmother to take off without telling someone.

Anyone with any information on Cantrell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Preston Rodgers at MPD at (918)423-1212.